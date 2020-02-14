menu
RCB unveils new logo ahead of IPL 2020

Posted by Qayam Published: February 14, 2020, 10:00 am IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday unveiled their new logo.

The team took to Twitter to make an announcement and posted a small video to unveil the new logo.

“THIS IS IT. The moment you’ve been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo! #PlayBold,” Royal Challengers Bangalore’s official handle tweeted.

RCB on Wednesday removed their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The side’s performance in the premier T20 tournament has not been up to the mark as the side finished last during the 2017 and 2019 campaign.

In 2018, they finished at the sixth spot.

Their last best performance came in 2016 as they made it to the finals of the tournament.

Source: ANI
