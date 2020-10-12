RCB win toss, bat vs KKR; Banton makes IPL debut

Sharjah, Oct 12 : The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bat against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

Batsman Tom Banton will make his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders. He replaces Sunil Narine, who was reported for suspect bowling action during KKR’s previous match against Kings XI Punjab.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (w-k), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (captain/w-k), Tom Banton, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Source: IANS

