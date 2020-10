RCB win toss, choose to bat first against CSK

Dubai, Oct 10 : Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday won the toss and chose to bat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Both sides are looking to get back to winning ways. While RCB lost to Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in their previous fixture, CSK lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(wicketkeeper, captain), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

