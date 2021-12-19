Re-evaluate inter answer sheets for free: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded on December 18, that the state government should re-evaluate the answer papers of failed inter first-year students for free.

In response to news of three students dying of suicide in the aftermath of the release of IPE results on December 16, he stated that the students could not clear the exam because the Telangana state government failed to remove the digital divide for online learning during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He pointed out that the majority of the students who failed the exams were from rural regions.

BJP president said it was disheartening to see a student taking his life after tweeting that the state administration and MAUD minister KT Rama Rao is responsible for his death.

Bandi also alleged that 27 intermediate students had died of suicide as a result of KTR’s Benami organization Globarina. He wondered how many more students would be a victim as a result of the government’s incompetence and corruption.

He sought free revaluation of answer papers, accusing the government of being responsible for student suicides and exam failures. He assured the students that Telangana BJP will fight for the students in court if required. The Telangana state president warned the state government that if it fails to bring justice to the students who failed the first year intermediate examinations, his party will start a nationwide movement.