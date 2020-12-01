GHMC polls: Re-polling ordered for Old Malakpet division

Hyderabad: Polling at GHMC-ward 26 at Old Malakpet has been stopped by the authorities after in-correct party symbol belonging to the Communist Party of India (CPI) was printed on ballot paper.

On Tuesday morning the CPI candiate from Old Malakpet division, Firdous Fatima raised objection with the State Eelection Commission (SEC) after she found Sickle and Hammer (CPI-M) party’s symbol printed on the ballot paper.

The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC), in a press note, admitted to the error and ordered re-election to the Malakpet ward.

The SEC said that the repoll will be held on 03 December from 7am to 6pm, in all the 69 polling stations already notified.

The SEC also stated, “In view of the repoll, publication, broadcasting and telecasting of Exit polls of GHMC is banned till 6pm on December 03”