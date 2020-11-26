Reaching Australia early will prove advantageous: Kohli

Sydney, Nov 26 : India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said that early arrival in Australia for a two-week quarantine-cum-practice sessions in bio-bubble due to the Coronavuirus pandemic would prove advantageous and allow the players more time to prepare for the long tour of Australia.

“It is important. That is an advantage [reaching Australia early]. You have practice games and are able to play practice games. You get a lot of help from these factors. These are underrated aspects, but it becomes very important to get used to conditions after coming to a place; to get used to pitches,” he said on the eve of the first One-day International (ODI) here.

“And, generally, you feel comfortable at a place so that you feel you are here for many days, playing cricket, and it is part of the tour, instead of something that surprises you and playing intense cricket on the field. The practice time we have got will be advantageous to us in preparing, so that ahead of the first game, we could complete our well-rounded preparation, including our best mindset, skill-wise, physical fitness and mental. And this will give us a chance to play our best cricket on this tour,” said Kohli.

When asked if he would like to leave mental scars on Australia by winning the ODI, before the real test in the four-Test series begins next month, Kohli said it was important to start well but he was not so desperate to think that way.

“I don’t think there is extra desperation for us to think on those lines. We were here last time for a reason. We want to win in difficult situations; that doesn’t change. Australia come hard; we are ready for tough cricket, not attaching any more incentive or moment,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity to set the tone. It is important to start well so that you get confidence in a foreign country and carry forward the form in the series, and to feel mentally good and execute things well before we start the Test series.”

