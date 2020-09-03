Ready to discuss all issues in legislature: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Sep 3 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said that his government is ready to discuss and debate threadbare all the issues pertaining to people in the state legislature session, beginning next week.

He said the government was also ready to discuss all the issues proposed by the political parties, even if it meant conducting the session for more number of days. He directed the ministers to be prepared to place all the facts so that they would be known to the people.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, on Thursday discussed with ministers and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders in both the Assembly and the Council the strategy to be adopted during the session, beginning September 7.

It was decided at the meeting to discuss and debate matters pertaining to containment of coronavirus, treatment of patients, expansion of medical services, crop loss due to heavy rains, the fire accident in Srisailam Hydel Project, the achievements made in the power sector, the new Revenue Act, the illegal construction of project by Andhra Pradesh government under the name of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, and irrigation sector issues.

Issues like injustices being meted out to the state in GST implementation, financial and economic losses due to the policies of the Central government, lukewarm response of the Centre to the resolutions made by the state on the reservations, agriculture sector, regulatory cultivation method, organisation of P.V Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary celebrations and others will be discussed.

KCR, who is also the TRS chief, asked the ministers to get them equipped with all the information on the issues that would come up for discussions during the session.

He also stressed that there should be healthy debates in both the Houses.

“Legislative session will not mean disturbances, heaping of abuses, curses, unruly behaviour or utter pandemonium. It should not be a place to level accusations against one another or give vent to one’s impatience. There should be a change in this attitude and the changes should be qualitative in nature. There should be healthy debates, which should be inspiring and enlightening. The debates and discussion should analyse the implementation of Budget and Acts. The discussions should be high in quality and should be based on facts. The members should speak in such a way that it should be of some help to people,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.