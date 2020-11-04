Ready to exploit Rohit Sharma’s weaknesses: DC’s Dhawan

New Delhi, Nov 4 : Delhi Capitals will leave no stone unturned in exploiting any psychological advantage they might have against Rohit Sharma who is making a comeback from injury, said Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan. Both Dhawan and Sharma are Indias second most successful opening pair in One-day Internationals and share good chemistry on the batting pitch.

They have opened for India in 107 ODI innings and aggregated 4,802 runs together, the fourth highest in ODI cricket. Among Indians, only the Sachin Tendulkar-Virender Sehwag pair ranks ahead of them with 6,609 runs. But when in the opposite camp, Dhawan promises no quarter will be given.

“He is a very good batsman, my best wishes to him. But as his opposition we will think on the lines of what if his touch is not there or how his confidence is. As an opposition, we will keep an eye on all of that,” said Dhawan while talking about his India opening partner with the media.

Sharma, who returned to lead Mumbai Indians on Monday night after missing four matches due to hamstring niggle and has since been left out of the Australia-bound India side, looked fit and fine as he batted and led the team on the field as well.

But he betrayed a bit of rustiness in his batting as he could score just four and fell to a delivery, the pace of which he couldn’t quite read well.

“Of course, we will try to take advantage. He is coming back from an injury, we will definitely take advantage [of anything lacking in him],” he added.

Source: IANS

