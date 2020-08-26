Ready to give up traditional seats for allies: RLSP’s Kushwaha

Patna, Aug 27 : Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) President Upendra Kushwaha said on Wednesday the Grand Alliance in Bihar should begin the process of distribution of seats among its parties soon, adding that any delay may hurt its prospects of putting up a formidable show in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Our party would not mind contesting in any seat that is allocated to us. We are ready to drink poison (fight polls outside the pocket boroughs) and offer honeydew (traditional strongholds) to our alliance partner,” Kushwaha said here while addressing his supporters.

“We are waiting for seat allotment… we will contest the polls by putting in all our strength regardless of where we are asked to contest from,” he said.

Kushwaha is a prominent leader from the Koiri-Kurmi (upper middle class) caste in Bihar and is seen as one of the challengers to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who belongs to the same community.

He said he is in favour of adding “more and more political parties into the Grand Alliance fold to strengthen its position in all the constituencies across the state”.

He appealed to the party leaders and workers to expedite the work related to the election campaign in their respective constituencies.

Kushwaha’s politically-crucial statements have come at a time when the Left parties have announced their inclusion into the Grand Alliance or ‘Mahagathbandhan’ formed to counter the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Kushwaha also attacked the Nitish Kumar government over its alleged failure in sectors like education, health, irrigation and employment.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.