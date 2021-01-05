Ready to resign as MLA, if farmers ask: Abhay Singh Chautala

Gurugram, Jan 5 : Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala, who is also a sitting MLA from Ellenabad said on Tuesday that in support of the protest against the agricultural laws enacted by the Union government, he will not hesitate to resign from the Haryana Legislative Assembly if the farmers’ outfits demand so.

Chautala met the farmers sitting on protest at a ground near Rajiv Chowk here and express solidarity with them.

Addressing the protesters, he said that the INLD will support the farmers’ demonstration in Haryana as well as across the country.

Attacking the BJP, he said that the government should leave its stubborn attitude and accept the demands of the farmers.

The Ellenabad MLA said that he will go to the Singhu border along with the party workers on tractors on January 7 and sit on a dharna in support of the demands of the farmers.

Chautala also directed all the party workers of district Gurugram to come every day to the protest site to provide support to the United Kisan Morcha Gurugram.

Chautala said that his party is ready to join any front of political parties supporting farmers and will provide full support till the roll back of the farm laws.

