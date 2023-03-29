Ready to wage legal battle: Telangana BJP chief on KTR’s defamation notice

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday announced that he was ready to wage a legal battle on the defamation notices served on him by Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao in connection with the leakage of Telangana State Public Service Commission question papers.

Reacting to the media reports that KTR had served a legal notice on him threatening to file a defamation case for Rs 100 crore if he did not tender a public apology, Sanjay said he won’t succumb to any such empty threats.

“There is no question of tendering any public apology. I am ready to fight legally for justice,” the BJP president said in a statement.

He demanded that KTR should owe an explanation to the people of Telangana as to how he had amassed such a huge wealth in the last nine years. “Everybody knows before the Telangana movement, KTR was washing utensils in the US. Now, he is worth hundreds of crores. Yet, he is craving for more money in the name of defamation,” he alleged.

Sanjay said if KTR’s reputation and image were worth Rs 100 crore, how much money should be paid to 30 lakh unemployed youths whose future was in jeopardy due to the leakage of question papers because of the misrule of the BRS government.

Describing KTR as a ‘self-styled intellectual’, the BJP president said the chief minister’s son was considering himself as an intellectual par excellence just because he could speak a few English words.

“He is stupid and cannot tolerate somebody questioning his failures and exposing the goofs-up in the government. He is so arrogant that he would use the police force to beat up the protestors who agitated against the government,” he said.

Sanjay lashed out at the BRS working president for using ‘derogatory’ language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi without even bothering to respect the latter’s age and stature.

He wondered why the BRS leaders and ministers were trying to brush aside the leakage of TSPSC question papers as an insignificant issue.

“I am surprised how the issues being probed by the SIT are being leaked to KTR. Initially, he said only two people were involved in the case but now, when more and more names are coming out, he has gone silent. Why haven’t the police filed a criminal case against KTR for trying to influence the probe, but are targeting us when we questioned the wrongdoings?” he asked.

Sanjay reiterated the allegation that as an IT minister, KTR alone would be held responsible for the goofs-up in his departments — right from the issuance of birth and death certificates to the question paper leakage; and from the death of children by falling in sewerage canals to the mauling of children by dogs.

“He should quit his post immediately owning moral responsibility,” the BJP leader said.