Real contest between Congress and TRS in Telangana: Survey

Hyderabad: According to a poll survey conducted by Atma Sakshi group, TRS will record a hat trick win in the upcoming assembly election in Telangana. The survey however said that the party shall get less number of seats and less voter percentage this time.

As per the survey, the real contest shall be between the TRS and Congress parties. The TRS shall get between 56 to 59 seats with 39.5% votes share while the Congress shall get 37 to 39 seats with 31.5 votes and the BJP shall get 14 to 16 seats with 21% votes.

In most of the districts, the real contest will be between TRS and Congress. Some districts may witness a tri-party contest.

The MIM is likely to get 2.75% of votes while the other parties shall get 3.25%.

The survey was conducted till June 30 to get the opinion of 1.88 lakh people across the state.

The CEO of Atma Sakshi Murthy said that the Dharani scheme, procurement of paddy, job opportunities and governance style were the subjects of questions asked from the people during the survey.

The surrvey indicated that due to the non implementation of dalit Bandhu scheme, 1.5% of Dalit votes shall decrease from TRS but still most of the dalits are with the party.

The survey also showed that the ST voters are moving away from TRS. While women, Goud, Yadavs, farmers and senior citizens are mostly with the TRS.

BJP’s Hindu card seems to be effective in five constituencies of Hyderabad and Nizamabad while there is no BJP influence in other districts of the state.