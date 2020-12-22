Real Kashmir eye I-League glory after IFA Shield triumph

New Delhi, Dec 22 : Real Kashmir are looking to challenge for the I-League title, having already won their first major trophy in the IFA Shield last week, head coach David Robertson said. Real Kashmir became the first team from Jammu and Kashmir to win the 127-year-old tournament and are now gearing up for the 2020/21 season of the I-League that finally starts on January 9, after being postponed once.

“It’s been great to end the IFA Shield by winning the competition. There is certainly something magical in that yellow jersey and badge, and the performances show that we are a good side again this year,” said Robertson in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

“We have assembled a good squad capable of mounting a challenge for the I-League. We’ve been here for two years and know what it is all about. Each year, we are more and more focused and fancy our chances this time around,” said the Scot.

Since gaining promotion as I-League second division winners in the 2018, Real Kashmir finished third in the first season and fourth in 2019/20. They were just two points off second place in the latter season, which was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The atmosphere at the club is the best we have had till now. We would want to be challenging for first place and it will depend on getting a good start. You have to make sure you start well to have a serious chance of challenging for the title. This is a league where if you lose a few games, it can be very difficult to claw your way back,” said Robertson.

“This year, we have added more experienced players and we have guys in our team who can score goals as well. I always feel that defending is the most important part of the game and you’re halfway there if you defend well. We scored many goals in the IFA Shield run as well and it has been pleasing to see.”

