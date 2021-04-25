Real Madrid coach Zidane not giving up on La Liga title

Madrid: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said that his side can still win La Liga 2020-21 even after playing out a draw against Real Betis.

Real Madrid and Real Betis played out a goalless draw on Saturday. Zidane’s side is currently placed at the second position with 71 points from 33 matches and the side is two points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid.

“I don’t think so. It’s true that there are two points lost today but I don’t think so,” Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

“I think we have to continue, we’ve tried, we’ve missed something offensively, with the ball, but I don’t think the league is decided,” he added.

If Atletico Madrid defeats Athletic Bilbao later today, then the side will go five points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

Real Madrid also saw Eden Hazard returning to the field as he came on as a substitution in the 77th minute of the game against Real Betis. Commenting on Hazard, Zidane said: “”Well, it’s just a few minutes. He’s been out for almost three months, but I see him fine.”

“He can contribute. I think he played 15-20 minutes with spark, with energy. Most importantly, nothing bothered him. He is going to contribute and we are going to need him,” he added.

Real Madrid will now take on Chelsea in the first leg semi-final in the Champions League on Tuesday.