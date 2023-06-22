Real-time transcription platform Otter launches AI chatbot

San Francisco: Real-time transcription platform Otter.ai has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)- powered meeting assistant.

Collaborative AI intelligence called ‘Otter AI Chat’ responds to inquiries immediately, collaborates with other meeting participants and generates content based on meeting data, the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

“Teams can collaborate using Otter AI Chat to message each other and Otter, bringing the smart AI assistant into the meeting discussion.”

Team members also ask the chatbot about discussion points or key decisions that were discussed during a meeting or conversation.

The chatbot will instantly provide answers from the context available within the discussion.

“Within Otter AI Chat, teammates can collaborate with each other and with Otter to seek clarification and details without interrupting the flow of the verbal discussion,” the platform said.

Additionally, the chatbot can create meeting-specific content to turn that meeting into action.

“Using the meeting as an AI language model, Otter AI Chat can dissect the meeting content to instantly deliver action items, summaries, follow-up,” it added.