Realme 6 series to be launched in India for both online, offline

New Delhi: The upcoming Realme 6 smartphone series will be launched in both online and offline segments for the first time and Realme 6 will be a Pro device while Realme 6 Pro will even be a premium all-rounder in mid-range segment.

According to sources, Realme 6 Pro will be launched in Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 price segment while Realme 6 will be priced in between Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000.

The devices are set to be launched in India on March 5.

The company has confirmed that there will be sufficient stock despite coronavirus concerns and users will be able to buy the devices both online and at retail stores with preferred partners as early as possible.

Both the devices will sport 64MP quad camera setup at the rear.

The models will have 90 Hz technology with punch hole display and 30W charging. The devices will have more flagship features and powerful camera.

The company will also launch a fitness band on March 5 that will go on sale right after the launch.

Realme has also started a Royal Club which is the privileged club allowing more benefits for the users.