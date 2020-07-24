Realme 6i budget smartphone arrives in India at Rs 12,999

The other 6GB+64GB model is priced at Rs 14,999 and will be up for a sale on July 31 on realme.com as well as Flipkart, announced the company.

Posted By News Desk Last Updated: 24th July 2020 1:34 pm IST
Photo:Realme

New Delhi: Realme on Friday introduced its newest six series member Realme 6i at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for 4GB+64GB variant in India.

Key Specs

  • Display 6.50-inch (1080×2400)
  • Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • RAM 4GB
  • Storage 64GB
  • Battery Capacity 4300mAh
  • OS Android 10

Display 6.50-inch (1080×2400)Processor MediaTek Helio G90TFront Camera 16MPRear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MPRAM 4GBStorage 64GBBattery Capacity 4300mAhOS Android 10

The other 6GB+64GB model is priced at Rs 14,999 and will be up for a sale on July 31 on realme.com as well as Flipkart, announced the company.

“The realme 6i provides users with an exhilarating viewing experience with its pro display of 90Hz. Thanks to our ‘Made in India’ capabilities, realme 6i will be available not only online, but also across offline in royal club partners”

said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India.

The device features a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate.

The 90Hz display is capable of producing 90 frames per second and offers a 50 per cent higher refresh rate when compared to a conventional 60Hz display.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The smartphone houses a 48MP primary camera, 8MP 119 degrees ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a portrait lens on the back.

On the front, it features a 16 MP in-display selfie camera with multiple functions such as the AI beauty mode and portrait mode.

The device supports the latest 30W Flash Charge technology which claims to enable a 4300mAh battery to be charged 100 per cent in just 55 minutes and with the in-box charger of 20W, it can fully charge within 77 minutes.

Realme 6i Full Specification

General

BrandRealme
Model6i
Release date24th July 2020
Launched in IndiaYes
Form factorTouchscreen
Dimensions (mm)162.10 x 74.80 x 8.90
Weight (g)191.00
Battery capacity (mAh)4300
Removable batteryNo
Fast chargingQuick Charge
ColoursLunar White, Eclipse Black

Display

Screen size (inches)6.50
TouchscreenYes
Resolution1080×2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:9

Hardware

Processorocta-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G90T
RAM4GB
Internal storage64GB
Expandable storageYes
Expandable storage typemicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256

Camera

Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYes
Rear flashYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0)

Software

Operating systemAndroid 10
SkinRealme UI

Connectivity

Wi-FiYes
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
GPSYes
BluetoothYes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYes
Headphones3.5mm
Number of SIMs2
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM
GSM/CDMAGSM
3GYes
4G/ LTEYes
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM
GSM/CDMAGSM
3GYes
4G/ LTEYes
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)Yes

Sensors

Face unlockYes
Fingerprint sensorYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes
Proximity sensorYes
AccelerometerYes
Ambient light sensorYes
GyroscopeYes
Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaTechnology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close