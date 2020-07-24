Realme 6i budget smartphone arrives in India at Rs 12,999

New Delhi: Realme on Friday introduced its newest six series member Realme 6i at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for 4GB+64GB variant in India.
Key Specs
- Display 6.50-inch (1080×2400)
- Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
- Front Camera 16MP
- Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
- RAM 4GB
- Storage 64GB
- Battery Capacity 4300mAh
- OS Android 10
The other 6GB+64GB model is priced at Rs 14,999 and will be up for a sale on July 31 on realme.com as well as Flipkart, announced the company.
“The realme 6i provides users with an exhilarating viewing experience with its pro display of 90Hz. Thanks to our ‘Made in India’ capabilities, realme 6i will be available not only online, but also across offline in royal club partners”said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India.
The device features a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate.
The 90Hz display is capable of producing 90 frames per second and offers a 50 per cent higher refresh rate when compared to a conventional 60Hz display.
The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.
The smartphone houses a 48MP primary camera, 8MP 119 degrees ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a portrait lens on the back.
On the front, it features a 16 MP in-display selfie camera with multiple functions such as the AI beauty mode and portrait mode.
The device supports the latest 30W Flash Charge technology which claims to enable a 4300mAh battery to be charged 100 per cent in just 55 minutes and with the in-box charger of 20W, it can fully charge within 77 minutes.
Realme 6i Full Specification
General
|Brand
|Realme
|Model
|6i
|Release date
|24th July 2020
|Launched in India
|Yes
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Dimensions (mm)
|162.10 x 74.80 x 8.90
|Weight (g)
|191.00
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|4300
|Removable battery
|No
|Fast charging
|Quick Charge
|Colours
|Lunar White, Eclipse Black
Display
|Screen size (inches)
|6.50
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Resolution
|1080×2400 pixels
|Protection type
|Gorilla Glass
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
Hardware
|Processor
|octa-core
|Processor make
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|RAM
|4GB
|Internal storage
|64GB
|Expandable storage
|Yes
|Expandable storage type
|microSD
|Expandable storage up to (GB)
|256
Camera
|Rear camera
|48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Rear flash
|Yes
|Front camera
|16-megapixel (f/2.0)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Skin
|Realme UI
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Yes
|Wi-Fi standards supported
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|GPS
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v 5.00
|USB Type-C
|Yes
|Headphones
|3.5mm
|Number of SIMs
|2
|SIM 1
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|GSM/CDMA
|GSM
|3G
|Yes
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Supports 4G in India (Band 40)
|Yes
|SIM 2
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|GSM/CDMA
|GSM
|3G
|Yes
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Supports 4G in India (Band 40)
|Yes
Sensors
|Face unlock
|Yes
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes