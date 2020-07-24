Realme 6i budget smartphone arrives in India at Rs 12,999

New Delhi: Realme on Friday introduced its newest six series member Realme 6i at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for 4GB+64GB variant in India.

Key Specs

Display 6.50-inch (1080×2400)

Processor MediaTek Helio G90T

Front Camera 16MP

Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

RAM 4GB

Storage 64GB

Battery Capacity 4300mAh

OS Android 10

Display 6.50-inch (1080×2400)Processor MediaTek Helio G90TFront Camera 16MPRear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MPRAM 4GBStorage 64GBBattery Capacity 4300mAhOS Android 10

The other 6GB+64GB model is priced at Rs 14,999 and will be up for a sale on July 31 on realme.com as well as Flipkart, announced the company.

“The realme 6i provides users with an exhilarating viewing experience with its pro display of 90Hz. Thanks to our ‘Made in India’ capabilities, realme 6i will be available not only online, but also across offline in royal club partners” said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India.

The device features a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate.

The 90Hz display is capable of producing 90 frames per second and offers a 50 per cent higher refresh rate when compared to a conventional 60Hz display.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The smartphone houses a 48MP primary camera, 8MP 119 degrees ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a portrait lens on the back.

On the front, it features a 16 MP in-display selfie camera with multiple functions such as the AI beauty mode and portrait mode.

The device supports the latest 30W Flash Charge technology which claims to enable a 4300mAh battery to be charged 100 per cent in just 55 minutes and with the in-box charger of 20W, it can fully charge within 77 minutes.

Realme 6i Full Specification

General

Brand Realme Model 6i Release date 24th July 2020 Launched in India Yes Form factor Touchscreen Dimensions (mm) 162.10 x 74.80 x 8.90 Weight (g) 191.00 Battery capacity (mAh) 4300 Removable battery No Fast charging Quick Charge Colours Lunar White, Eclipse Black

Display

Screen size (inches) 6.50 Touchscreen Yes Resolution 1080×2400 pixels Protection type Gorilla Glass Aspect ratio 20:9

Hardware

Processor octa-core Processor make MediaTek Helio G90T RAM 4GB Internal storage 64GB Expandable storage Yes Expandable storage type microSD Expandable storage up to (GB) 256

Camera

Rear camera 48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) Rear autofocus Yes Rear flash Yes Front camera 16-megapixel (f/2.0)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Skin Realme UI

Connectivity

Wi-Fi Yes Wi-Fi standards supported 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac GPS Yes Bluetooth Yes, v 5.00 USB Type-C Yes Headphones 3.5mm Number of SIMs 2 SIM 1 SIM Type Nano-SIM GSM/CDMA GSM 3G Yes 4G/ LTE Yes Supports 4G in India (Band 40) Yes SIM 2 SIM Type Nano-SIM GSM/CDMA GSM 3G Yes 4G/ LTE Yes Supports 4G in India (Band 40) Yes

Sensors

Face unlock Yes Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass/ Magnetometer Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Ambient light sensor Yes Gyroscope Yes

Source: IANS