Realme adds 15 million users in 2020 first half

New Delhi: Smartphone brand Realme on Monday said it has added 15 million users in the first half of 2020 despite the challenges it faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Realme was one of the only two brands to have registered positive shipments growth in Q1 of this year, with 157 per cent increase year-over-year, according to data by Counterpoint Research.

The other brand was Xiaomi which registered seven per cent year-over-year growth during the quarter.

During the second quarter of this year, Realme registered 11 per cent growth, becoming the fastest-growing brand in the quarter, according to a separate report by Counterpoint.

Citing reports from Counterpoint and IDC, Realme said it has emerged as one of the top four smartphone brands in India, Thailand, Cambodia and Egypt, and is among the top five in Myanmar, the Philippines, Ukraine, Indonesia and Vietnam.

“We have dared to leap ahead, time and again, and this is evident in the growth curve we witnessed in H1 2020,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President Realme and CEO, Realme India, said in a statement.

“We will continue to stay true to our mission to connect with the youth, offer the best tech-lifestyle experience, enable them to push their boundaries and challenge themselves.”

Realme earlier this year launched the first 5G enabled smartphone in India, the realme X50 Pro 5G.

The smartphone is also the first 5G phone in Thailand.

Realme said it is on track to launch over 50 million Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) products this year and is preparing to add over 100 AIoT products to its portfolio in the next year.

The company has recently re-defined its smartphone and AIoT strategy as a ‘1+4+N’ strategy, which comprises one core product (smartphones), complemented by four major groups of lifestyle devices (speakers, earphones, TVs and watches) and ‘N’ types of smart accessories.

