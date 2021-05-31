realme brings X7 Max 5G, next-gen Smart TV 4K to India

New Delhi: Fastest-growing smartphone brand realme on Monday introduced X7 Max 5G with first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chip in India, along with Smart TV 4K that aims to provide an all-round package with the 4K cinematic experience.

Featuring a 120Hz Super AMOLED display for smooth gaming, 50W SuperDart Charge with a 4500mAh battery and a Sony 64MP triple rear sensor, the 6.43-inch X7 Max 5G will be available in two variants — 8GB+128GB for Rs 26,999 and 12GB+256GB at Rs 29,999.

The realme Smart TV 4K with with Dolby Vision HDR technology and Dolby Atmos immersive audio powerful quad-core processor is priced at Rs 27,999 (43-inch) and Rs 39,999 (50-inch).

All the devices will be up for sale on June 4 from 12 noon onward on Flipkart.com, realme.com and mainline channels, the company said in a statement.

“realme’s aims to provide its customers with the best tech-lifestyle experience possible, and the launch of both these products is another step in that direction,” said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India and Europe.

“realme Smart TV 4K reaffirms our commitment to bring the next generation technology to our customers and highlights our strong presence in the Smart TV segment,” he added.

With a 6nm chip, the realme X7 Max 5G comes with dual 5G standby. It will come in three colours — Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black and Milky Way.

With 50W SuperDart Charge, the smartphone can be fully charged 50 per cent in approximately 16 minutes, claimed the company.

The device has a Sony 64MP triple camera with super nightscape at the real and a 16MP wide-angle selfie camera.

realme Smart TV 4K offers a LED screen, Google hands-free voice control, powerful 64-bit MediaTek quad-core processor, ultra bezel-less design and TUV Rheinland Low blue light certification.

With the latest Android 10 version, the viewers will have access to unlimited content like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and Google Play, the company said.