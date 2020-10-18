Realme Buds Wireless Pro: Decent neckband earphone with ANC

By Bharat Upadhyay

New Delhi, Oct 18 : As the neckband-style earphones become popular among music lovers in India, realme has launched Buds Wireless Pro with premium features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for just Rs 3,999 amid the festive season.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is said to be a premium feature in any earphones which are usually costly, but thanks to Realme Buds Wireless Pro, you can enjoy this luxury at affordable price.

The neckband is available in two colours — ‘Party Yellow’ and ‘Disco Green’ — and is equipped with customised S1 high performance noise cancellation chip, which prompted good noise cancellation effect while consuming low power.

We used the Buds Wireless Pro for a couple of days. Let’s see what it has to offer.

With features like Environmental Noise Cancellation, Game mode, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency and General Modes, the Buds Wireless Pro can be the most affordable yet powerful wireless neckband in the country.

With skin-friendly silica gel and memory metal made of titanium alloy, the buds offer a comfortable feeling around your neck.

The Buds Wireless Pro weighs just 33 grams, making the earphones very light. We did not feel any discomfort even after using those for hours.

The neckband is pretty strong and flexible with control keys.

It is plain from the left side and features the control buttons on the right. These include – volume controls, a multi-function button, a Noise Cancellation Button, and an LED light. On the right edge, next to the buttons, there is also a Type-C USB charging port which is covered by a flap.

The Buds Wireless Pro uses Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to a smart device. It can be connected to the Realme Link app and users can quickly switch between Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency and General Modes.

There’s also an option to choose which modes (ANC, Transparency and General) users can switch to.

Once we activated the ANC mode, the listening experience was great without any disturbance. While travelling in the metro with ANC mode on and listening to music for long hours, it worked perfectly fine.

As far as the noise cancellation is concerned, the device effectively blocked the unwanted ambient sound.

With the ENC mode, we faced no issues with voice quality while making and receiving calls.

While playing games and streaming videos, the neckband performs wonderfully without any discomfort.

Also, the Buds Wireless Pro utilises the company’s custom S1 noise cancellation chip with a maximum noise reduction of 35dB.

Buds Wireless Pro also comes with features like low latency mode, IPX4 water resistance, and fast charging.

The ultra-low-power realme S1 chip and 160mAh large battery capacity provided a good day-long total battery life. Another plus point of this device, it didn’t take much to get fully charged and gave a continuous music playback for over seven hours without any disturbance. The company also claimed the neckband-style earphones have a battery life of up to 22 hours per charge.

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro is packed with a 13.6mm bass boost driver technology with LDAC support, through which users will be able to experience a powerful bass.

The only disappointing point of this device was the ear tips, which gave us little discomfort in the ears.

Conclusion: The realme Buds Wireless Pro is the most affordable neckband-style earphones with the premium features like ANC for just Rs 3,999. The earbuds have ticked several right boxes in the budget earphones category.

