Realme enters affordable TV segment in India

New Delhi: Taking on the market leader Xiaomi, Chinese smartphone brand Realme on Monday finally forayed into the tech-lifestyle segment with bringing its first-ever Smart TV, starting from just Rs 12,999, and SmartWatch to the Indian market.

Realme Smart Watch

Powered with MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor and Dolby Audio-certified 24W quad stereo speakers, the Smart TV comes in two variants – 32-inch for Rs 12,999 and 43-inch model for Rs 21,999. Both the models will go on sale on realme.com and Flipkart, starting June 2.

Priced at Rs 3,999, Realme Watch that comes with 1.4-inch colour touchscreen, real-time heart rate monitor and SPO2 (blood-oxygen level) monitor would be available from June 5.

“India has always been a top priority market for realme. We aim to launch multiple Artificial Internet of Things (AIoT) products in 2020 along with smartphones,” said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India.

The Smart TV comes with built-in streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video. It offers ultra-high brightness of up to 400 nits and Chroma Boost technology for vivid experience even during bright days.

The company is offering one-year warranty and additional one year of warranty on Panel.

Realme Watch comes with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The watch has a IP68 rating which means it is fit to resist dust and water. The battery can last upto seven to nine days and, in power saving mode, it can go upto 20 days.

The Smart Watch also comes with accuracy, skin tone compatibility and power consumption.

“Together, AIoT products and smartphones will enable the next growth trajectory for Realme in India,” said Sheth.

The company also launched Buds Air Neo that offers battery life of up to 17 hours. Realme Buds Air Neo is priced at Rs 2,999 and will be available from May 25 on realme.com and Flipkart.

“This launch is an extension of our long-standing relationship with realme that will help millions of our consumers access the best in viewing technology through our widest reach and industry-first affordable payment constructs,” said Hari Kumar, Senior Director- Large Appliances at Flipkart.

Realme also launched a 10,000mAh Power Bank 2 that is priced at Rs 999 and comes in 18W two-way quick charge and dual output ports USB-A and USB-C.

“MediaTek and Realme work closely to push smartphone innovations into the marketplace and now, we are taking this collaboration to the next level with the launch of realme smart TVs powered by MediaTek,” added Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

Source: IANS

