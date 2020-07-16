Realme launches 125W UltraDART Flash Charging Solution

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme on Thursday announced the launch of 125W UltraDART Flash Charging solution.

The company claims the charging technology can power up a 5G smartphone with a battery capacity of 4,000mAh up to 33 per cent in just 3 minutes. The same can be fully charged to 100 per cent in just 20 minutes.

“The 125W UltraDART focuses on both efficiency and safety, by adopting direct charging, to avoid any potential charging accidents with multi-layer protection. Not only does it support charging even when the screen is on and games are being played, but 125W UltraDART also makes 5G smartphones charge much faster, more safely, and with added comfort,” the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the official introduction of the 125W UltraDART Flash Charging technology will drastically curb the charging time of high capacity batteries and guarantee an extended battery life of 5G smartphones, enabling realme 5G smartphones to perform excellently and offer trendsetting user experiences.

Realme’s new 125W fast charging technology comes a day after Oppo unveiled its fast charging technology with same Watts capacity.

Oppo 125W flash charge technology uses direct charging technology which is able to charge a 4000mAh battery up to 41 per cent in 5 minutes and fully charge it in 20 minutes at the fastest rate.

Source: IANS