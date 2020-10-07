Realme launches 55-inch SLED 4K smart TV for Rs 42,999

New Delhi, Oct 7 : Realme on Wednesday launched new smart lifestyle products including its first 55-inch SLED 4K smart TV for Rs 42,999 in India.

The TV will be available for Rs 39,999 during the ‘Festive First’ sale offer and the pre-booking will start from October 16 on realme.com and Flipkart.

The smart TV comes with seven display modes, premium audio credentials with 24W Quad stereo speakers with Dolby audio, and a powerful 64-bit MediaTek quad-core processor.

The smart TV runs the Android 9.0 version, along with access to unlimited smart content like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and Google Play.

“We witnessed tremendous success with our first generation of realme Smart TVs, which gave us the confidence to bring the 55-inches, 4K Smart TV with the world’s first SLED technology,” said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India and Europe.

The company also launched Realme 7i, a 64MP quad-camera phone, and Realme 7 Pro ‘Sun Kissed’ edition.

The company unveiled a 100W soundbar that comes with four speakers, complemented with a 40W Subwoofer to add a cinematic audio experience. The product is priced at Rs 6,999 and will go on sale on October 16.

In addition, the smartphone maker introduced the flagship Buds Air Pro with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) equipped with customized S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip, which guarantees the strongest noise cancellation effect while consuming low power.

The Realme Buds Air Pro is available in soul white and rock black colours for Rs 4,999.

Realme also unveiled its Buds Wireless Pro with active noise cancellation, with a maximum noise reduction of 35dB for Rs . The noise cancellation is not limited to music playback, but it is also applicable in calling.

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro will be priced at Rs 3.999.

Meanwhile, the company launched Smart Plug that connects gadgets and electronic devices to smart home networks effortlessly and supports Wi-Fi connectivity.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.