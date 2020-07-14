Realme launches budget smartphone under 8000 in India

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display and offers a 20:9 screen aspect ratio.

By Minhaj Adnan Last Updated: 14th July 2020 3:58 pm IST
Realme C11

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Tuesday launched its budget phone Realme C11 with 5000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G35 processor for Rs 7,499 in the Indian market.

Key Specs

Front Camera5 MP
Battery5000 mAh
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G35
Display6.52 inches
Ram2 GB
Rear Camera13 MP + 2 MP

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display and offers a 20:9 screen aspect ratio.

“We currently have 13 million realme C series smartphone users globally and are confident that the Realme C11 will help us further reach new heights,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said in a statement.

The smartphone will be up for sale on July 22 on realme.com, Flipkart.com, and selected partner stores.

The mini-drop on the screen is 30.9 per cent smaller than the normal dewdrop, making the screen to body ratio as high as 88.7 per cent.

The device houses a 13MP AI dual camera which features the first super nightscape mode in the segment.

The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes with 2GB RAM along with 32GB internal storage.

Also, the smartphone maker launched a 30W dart charge 10000mAh Power bank priced at Rs 1,999.

Realme C11 Full Specifications

General

BrandRealme
ModelC11
Release date30th June 2020
Launched in IndiaYes
Form factorTouchscreen
Dimensions (mm)164.40 x 75.90 x 9.10
Weight (g)196.00
Battery capacity (mAh)5000
Removable batteryNo
ColoursMint Green, Pepper Grey

Display

Screen size (inches)6.50
TouchscreenYes
Resolution720×1600 pixels
Aspect ratio20:9

Hardware

Processorocta-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G35
Internal storage32GB
Expandable storageYes
Expandable storage typemicroSD
Dedicated microSD slotYes

Camera

Rear camera13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYes
Rear flashYes
Front camera5-megapixel (f/2.4)

Software

Operating systemAndroid 10
SkinRealme UI
Wi-FiYes
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n
GPSYes
BluetoothYes, v 5.00
USB OTGYes
Micro-USBYes
Headphones3.5mm
Number of SIMs2
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM
GSM/CDMAGSM
3GYes
4G/ LTEYes
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM
GSM/CDMAGSM
3GYes
4G/ LTEYes
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)Yes

Sensor

Face unlockYes
Proximity sensorYes
AccelerometerYes
Ambient light sensorYes
Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaTechnology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close