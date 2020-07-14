Realme launches budget smartphone under 8000 in India

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Tuesday launched its budget phone Realme C11 with 5000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G35 processor for Rs 7,499 in the Indian market.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display and offers a 20:9 screen aspect ratio.

“We currently have 13 million realme C series smartphone users globally and are confident that the Realme C11 will help us further reach new heights,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said in a statement.

The smartphone will be up for sale on July 22 on realme.com, Flipkart.com, and selected partner stores.

The mini-drop on the screen is 30.9 per cent smaller than the normal dewdrop, making the screen to body ratio as high as 88.7 per cent.

The device houses a 13MP AI dual camera which features the first super nightscape mode in the segment.

The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes with 2GB RAM along with 32GB internal storage.

Also, the smartphone maker launched a 30W dart charge 10000mAh Power bank priced at Rs 1,999.

Realme C11 Full Specifications

General

Brand Realme Model C11 Release date 30th June 2020 Launched in India Yes Form factor Touchscreen Dimensions (mm) 164.40 x 75.90 x 9.10 Weight (g) 196.00 Battery capacity (mAh) 5000 Removable battery No Colours Mint Green, Pepper Grey

Display

Screen size (inches) 6.50 Touchscreen Yes Resolution 720×1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9

Hardware

Processor octa-core Processor make MediaTek Helio G35 Internal storage 32GB Expandable storage Yes Expandable storage type microSD Dedicated microSD slot Yes

Camera

Rear camera 13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) Rear autofocus Yes Rear flash Yes Front camera 5-megapixel (f/2.4)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Skin Realme UI

Wi-Fi Yes Wi-Fi standards supported 802.11 b/g/n GPS Yes Bluetooth Yes, v 5.00 USB OTG Yes Micro-USB Yes Headphones 3.5mm Number of SIMs 2 SIM 1 SIM Type Nano-SIM GSM/CDMA GSM 3G Yes 4G/ LTE Yes Supports 4G in India (Band 40) Yes SIM 2 SIM Type Nano-SIM GSM/CDMA GSM 3G Yes 4G/ LTE Yes Supports 4G in India (Band 40) Yes

Sensor

Face unlock Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Ambient light sensor Yes

Source: IANS