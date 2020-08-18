Realme launches C15, C12 budget smartphones in India

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Tuesday launched two new budget-friendly smartphones C12 and C15 with massive 6000mAh battery in the India market.

Realme C15 will be available in two variants – 3GB+32GB priced at Rs 9,999 and 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 10,999. The smartphone will be up for sale on August 27.

Realme C12 will be available in one variant which is 3GB+32GB priced at Rs 8,999. The device will be up for sale on August 24, the company said in a statement.

“With the new members, we aim to redefine the C series by bringing multiple options in the entry-level segment,” said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India.

Both the smartphones are equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop full-screen display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, which aims to offer a larger field of view.

According to the company, the mini drop on the screen is 30.9 per cent smaller than the normal dewdrop, making the screen to body ratio as high as 88.7 per cent.

Both Realme smartphones feature a distinct Geometric Gradient finish and are powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

Based on Android 10 and ColorOS 7, both smartphones feature an instant fingerprint sensor and support facial recognition.

The Realme C15 is the first C-series smartphone equipped with a quad camera. It features a 13MP main camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 2MP B&W lens and 2MP Retro lens.

The 8MP selfie camera captures crystal clear selfies and supports AI beautification function, HDR mode, portrait mode and a Panoselfie feature.

The C12 features a 13MP AI triple camera, with additional features such as chroma boost, portrait mode and slow-motion video recording.

Main camera is accompanied by 2 MP B&W lens provides a special artistic effect for portraits along with a 2 MP Macro Lens.

The smartphone has a 5MP selfie camera which offers users the “Panoselfie” feature to capture wider selfies.

The Realme C15 comes with an 18W fast charger, which can charge the smartphone from 0 per cent-25 per cent of 6000mAh in 30 minutes. The C12 comes with 10W charger in the box.

In addition, the company also announced Realme Buds Classic for Rs 399. The Buds Classic will be available in two classic colours – black and white.

Source: IANS