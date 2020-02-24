Realme launches its first 5G smartphone in India

A+ A-

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Monday launched its first 5G smartphone titled ‘X50 Pro 5G’ in India, starting from Rs 37,999.

The smartphone will be available in two colours and three variants — Rs 37,999 (6GB+128GB), Rs 39,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 44,999 (12GB+256GB) — on Flipkart and realme.com from 6 pm on Monday.

“We are proud to unveil India’s first 5G, super-fast, performance-driven smartphone — Realme X50 Pro 5G. Sporting best in class performance, design and quality, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is a trendsetter for the future and is our ultimate flagship,” Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India told reporters here.

The smartphone is equipped with 6.44-inch Super-AMOLED display which offers an aspect ratio of 20:9, with up to 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The device has a 90Hz refresh rate display. At the same time, it has a 180Hz sampling rate which improves the touchscreen sensitivity and smoothness while playing games.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with Adreno 650 GPU and shipped with a brand new realme UI based on Android 10,

The smartphone features 64MP quad camera on the rear and dual camera on the front, with a variety of tech-trendy functions upgraded.

Other rear cameras include a 12MP telephoto camera with upto 20X zoom, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP portrait sensor.

The device accommodates ultra-wide-angle dual camera on the front, including the main lens with a 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor and an f/2.0 aperture, as well as the 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 105-degree field-of-view.

Both cameras support selfies in HDR and Nightscape mode.

In terms of video recording, ultra-wide-angle video shooting, UIS super video stabilization, selfie portrait beauty-cam and blurring the background in portrait videos are all available.

Additionally, the device houses a 4200mAh dual-cell battery and will come with flash-charging technology – 65W SuperDart.