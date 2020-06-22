Realme launches Narzo 10A 4GB variant for Rs 9,999 in India

Realme Narzo 10A is available in two colours - So White and So Blue.

By Minhaj Adnan Published: June 22, 2020, 1:19 pm IST
realme narzo 10

New Delhi: Smartphone brand Realme on Monday announced that Narzo 10A device is now available in 4GB+64GB variant for Rs 9,999.

People can buy the device on Tuesday at realme.com and Flipkart. The new variant will also be available in offline stores in selected states, the company said in a statement.

The earlier-launched Realme Narzo 10A (3GB+32GB storage) is priced at Rs 8,499.

Realme Narzo 10A is powered by the 12nm Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 and features a triple camera set up (12MP+2MP+2MP). The water drop-notch at the front houses a 5MP selfie camera.

The device has 5000mAh high-capacity battery, and comes with a special OTG reverse charge feature.

Realme Narzo 10A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Realme Narzo 10A is available in two colours – So White and So Blue.

Source: IANS
Categories
Mobile PhoneNewsTechnology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close