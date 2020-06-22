Realme launches Narzo 10A 4GB variant for Rs 9,999 in India

New Delhi: Smartphone brand Realme on Monday announced that Narzo 10A device is now available in 4GB+64GB variant for Rs 9,999.

People can buy the device on Tuesday at realme.com and Flipkart. The new variant will also be available in offline stores in selected states, the company said in a statement.

The earlier-launched Realme Narzo 10A (3GB+32GB storage) is priced at Rs 8,499.

Realme Narzo 10A is powered by the 12nm Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 and features a triple camera set up (12MP+2MP+2MP). The water drop-notch at the front houses a 5MP selfie camera.

The device has 5000mAh high-capacity battery, and comes with a special OTG reverse charge feature.

Realme Narzo 10A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Realme Narzo 10A is available in two colours – So White and So Blue.

Source: IANS