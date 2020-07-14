Realme launches new budget smartphone for under 8000 in India.

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Tuesday launched its budget phone Realme C11 with 5000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G35 processor for Rs 7,499 in the Indian market.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display and offers a 20:9 screen aspect ratio.

“We currently have 13 million realme C series smartphone users globally and are confident that the Realme C11 will help us further reach new heights,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said in a statement.

The smartphone will be up for sale on July 22 on realme.com, Flipkart.com, and selected partner stores.

The mini-drop on the screen is 30.9 per cent smaller than the normal dewdrop, making the screen to body ratio as high as 88.7 per cent.

The device houses a 13MP AI dual camera which features the first super nightscape mode in the segment.

The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes with 2GB RAM along with 32GB internal storage.

Also, the smartphone maker launched a 30W dart charge 10000mAh Power bank priced at Rs 1,999.

Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps, LTE-A

Announced 2020, June 30 Coming soon. Exp. release 2020, July 07

BODY Dimensions 164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (6.47 x 2.99 x 0.36 in) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 10, realme UI 1.0 Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU PowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz)

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 32GB 2GB RAM eMMC 5.1

MAIN CAMERA Dual 13 MP, (wide), f/2.2, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

SELFIE CAMERA Single 5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide) Features HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, proximity, compass

BATTERY Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery Charging Charging 10W Talk time 32 (3G) Music play 21.6

MISC Colors Mint Green, Pepper Grey Models RMX2185 Price About 90 EUR

Source: IANS