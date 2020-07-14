Realme launches new budget smartphone for under 8000 in India.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display and offers a 20:9 screen aspect ratio.

Realme C11

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Tuesday launched its budget phone Realme C11 with 5000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G35 processor for Rs 7,499 in the Indian market.

“We currently have 13 million realme C series smartphone users globally and are confident that the Realme C11 will help us further reach new heights,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said in a statement.

The smartphone will be up for sale on July 22 on realme.com, Flipkart.com, and selected partner stores.

The mini-drop on the screen is 30.9 per cent smaller than the normal dewdrop, making the screen to body ratio as high as 88.7 per cent.

The device houses a 13MP AI dual camera which features the first super nightscape mode in the segment.

The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes with 2GB RAM along with 32GB internal storage.

Also, the smartphone maker launched a 30W dart charge 10000mAh Power bank priced at Rs 1,999.

Specifications

NetworkTechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
SpeedHSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps, LTE-A
Announced2020, June 30
Coming soon. Exp. release 2020, July 07
BODYDimensions164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (6.47 x 2.99 x 0.36 in)
Weight196 g (6.91 oz)
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1560 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 10, realme UI 1.0
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
CPUOcta-core 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53
GPUPowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz)
MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal32GB 2GB RAM
 eMMC 5.1
MAIN CAMERADual13 MP, (wide), f/2.2, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERASingle5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide)
FeaturesHDR, panorama
Video1080p@30fps
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
ChargingCharging 10W
Talk time32 (3G)
Music play21.6
MISCColorsMint Green, Pepper Grey
ModelsRMX2185
PriceAbout 90 EUR
