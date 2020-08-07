Realme launches new colour variants for 3 smartphones

New Delhi, Aug 7 : Realme on Friday introduced three new colour variants for its three popular smartphones in India.

It includes ‘chroma white’ colour for Realme 5 pro, ‘volcano grey’ colour for C3 and ‘lightening red’ colour for 6 pro.

The smartphones in new colour variants will be available on realme.com and Flipkart, the company said in a statement.

Realme 5 Pro’s price starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 while the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 16,999.

The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM depending on the variant and runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie.

Realme C3 is available at a starting price of Rs 6,999 for the 3GB+32GB storage configuration. The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 7,999.

The smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ mini drop display and a screen to body ratio of 89.8 per cent, along with MediaTek Helio G70 processor with “MediaTek Gaming Technology” to optimize network latency. The device houses a huge 5000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Realme 6 Pro cost Rs 17,999, Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999 for the 6+64, 6+128 and 8+128 variants, respectively.

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Powering the Realme 6 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and runs on Android 10 OS and the OS has Realme UI customization over it.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.