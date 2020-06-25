Realme launches two 4G flagship smartphones in India

Both the devices have dual, in-display ultra-wide-angle camera setup at the front.

By Minhaj Adnan Published: June 25, 2020, 2:01 pm IST
New Delhi: Smartphone brand Realme on Thursday launched a new 4G flagship series, Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom, along with Realme Buds Q and Realme Adventurer Backpack.

Realme X3 SuperZoom with 5X periscope telephoto lens that supports up to 60X hybrid zoom will be available in two variants: 8GB+128GB for Rs 27,999 and 12GB+256GB for Rs 32,999.

Key Specs of Realme SuperZoom

RAM12 GB
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Rear Camera64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera32 MP + 8 MP
Battery4200 mAh
Display6.6 inches

Realme X3 that comes with a 2Xtelephoto lens promising up to 20X hybrid zoom will also be available in two variants: 8GB+128GB for Rs 25,999 and 6GB +128GB from Rs 24,999.

Key Specs of Realme X3

RAM6 GB
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Rear Camera48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera16 MP + 8 MP
Battery4200 mAh
Display6.6 inches

Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom will be available in two colours – Glacier Blue and Arctic White – on realme.com and Flipkart starting June 30, announced the company.

Both the devices are packed with 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 64MP quad-camera, 4200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge along with and 120Hz dual punch-hole display.

“To further strengthen our relationship with customers, we have launched our best 4G flagship series, the Realme X3 & X3 SuperZoom along with Realme Buds Q and Realme Adventurer Backpack,” said MadhavSheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India.

X3 SuperZoom houses an attached 32MP Sony wide-angle main camera with 8MP super wide-angle camera, while for Realme X3, a 16MP Sony wide-angle main camera along with 8MP super wide-angle camera has been offered.

While Realme Buds Q is priced at Rs 1,999 and would be available from July 1, the ‘Adventurer Backpack’ will cost Rs 1,499 and would be available from the same date.

Source: IANS
