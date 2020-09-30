Realme Narzo 20 Pro: Fires up mid-price segment in India

New Delhi: A dull June quarter has pushed smartphone makers to pack the third quarter with devices ahead of the festive season and three players — Realme, Samsung and Xiaomi — lead the race in bringing several affordable to mid-price segment products in the India market.

Expanding its popular narzo series that has been received well especially among the youth in India, realme has launched two smartphones — Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20.

With a completely new design, the Realme narzo 20 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display (with a 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and a 48MP quad-camera setup at the rear.

The narzo 20 Pro comes in two memory variants, (6GB+64GB) priced at Rs 14,999 and (8GB+128GB) for Rs 16,999 in two colours — White Knight and Black Ninja.

We used the ‘White Knight’ (8GB+128GB) variant for a couple of days. Let’s see how it fares.

If we compare narzo 20 Pro with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 top variant — both cost Rs 14,999 for the basic variant – the device looks super attractive at the rear, is user-friendly and captures better photos in low light conditions.

The USP of narzo 20 Pro is the latest MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Gaming Processor, which is exclusively designed to be the core of the smartphone gaming experience.

Another positive point is a 4,500mAh battery, with support for 65W fast charging via USB Type-C port, which fully charged the smartphone in less than an hour. Once charged, the device lasted for nearly a day on normal usage.

Even with heavy-gaming, the battery can be charged up to half in nearly 30 minutes.

The device is also equipped with three-card slots — two SIM cards and one micro-SD card (expandable up to 256GB).

The overall look is impressive and the rear display showcases multiple ‘V’ shape silhouettes against the light.

The Realme narzo 20 Pro has a rectangular camera block with a quad-camera setup along with an LED flash at the rear top left corner.

The device features an advanced 48MP main camera, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens with the 119-degree field of view for capturing images, 2MP B&W Portrait lens and 2MP Macro lens that allows taking close-up pictures.

With in-built features like digital zoom, auto flash, face detection and touch to focus, the camera did produce decent and detailed images during daylight.

During video shoots, the device didn’t disappoint either.

The narzo 20 Pro houses the power button with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has a dedicated space for SIM-tray on the right side, while the volume keys are on the left side.

At the bottom, the smartphone has a USB Type-C charging port and a speaker along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The display has a punch-hole cut out for the 16MP front camera which is placed at the top left corner of the screen, resulting in a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 per cent.

While clicking selfies, the images came out well in normal light conditions.

The 16MP front camera supports various modes and effects such as smart beauty mode, Bokeh Effect, allowing users to try various selfie modes.

The ‘Face Unlock’ feature also worked smoothly on regular usage.

The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Gaming Processor and comes with Realme own UI.

The smartphone runs the Android 10 operating system (OS) and didn’t lag while using multiple apps during usage.

It is equipped with a cutting-edge carbon fibre cooling system that can cool up to 8.6 per cent, keeping the phone’s performance aligned.

Conclusion: With good battery, stunning rear design and decent performance, Realme narzo 20 Pro is a strong contender in the mid-price segment.

The narzo series lovers will definitely find it worth to upgrading to the new variant.

Source: IANS