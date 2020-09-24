Realme Narzo 20 Pro’s 1st sale in India set for Sep 25

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Thursday announced that its recently launched smartphone Realme Narzo Pro will be available for consumers on realme.com, Flipkart.com on September 25 from 12 noon.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999.

“The smartphone will also be available at select offline stores across West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh,” the company said in a statement.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a punch-hole cut out for the 16MP front camera, resulting in a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent.

Under the hood, the smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G95, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

The device houses a 48MP quad-camera setup, with an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP black and white sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The device is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery, with support for 65W fast charging via USB Type-C port.

The handset comes in White Knight and Black Ninja colour options and runs Android 10-based RealmeUI.

Source: IANS