Realme Narzo 30 5G now available in new variant in India

The new variant has been launched on the occasion of celebrating 100 million fans with Realme Fan Festival starting August 24-28, the company said in a statement.

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 23rd August 2021 1:21 pm IST
New Delhi: Smartphone maker Realme on Monday announced the availability of a second storage variant of Narzo 30 5G (4GB+ 64GB) priced at Rs 13,999 in the Indian market.

The Narzo 30 5G (4GB+64GB) variant will be available for grabs starting August 24 on Flipkart, realme.com and mainline channels. 

The Narzo 30 5G debuted in June this year in a 6GB+128GB variant. Earlier this month, Realme also announced a new variant of the Narzo 30 4G. 

The Narzo 30 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 600 nits of brightness. It has support for a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. 

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. 

The smartphone houses a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. 

On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support.

The device runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and more.

