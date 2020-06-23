Realme reveals new product strategy ‘1+4+N’ for India market

New Delhi: Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth on Tuesday said that the company has devised a new product strategy called 1+4+N to bring a more trendy and smarter lifestyle for every Indian as the country moves towards Unlock 2.0.

The new strategy is detailed into three main foundations. First is ‘1 Core’ that caters to the smartphone market.

“It has always been the core of our product portfolio and will be the main centre of Realme’s AIOT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) ecosystem. All our AIOT products will be connected to and managed by Realme smartphones,” Sheth said in a statement.

The second mantra is called ‘4 Smart Hubs’. This has been divided into four sub-categories – Smart TV, Smart Earphone, Smart Watch and Smart Speaker.

“We have introduced Realme Smart TV, Realme Buds Air Neo, and Realme Watch. We will soon introduce more cool products in our Smart Speaker category, along with more stylish smartwatches, high-end TVs and smarter headphones,” informed Sheth.

Realme has already launched affordable Smart TVs that starts from Rs 12,999 and is now geared up to launch a 55-inch TV.

The third and final foundation of the new Realme product strategy is ‘N AIOT’ products.

“The ‘N’ here represents Realme’s commitment to bring a plethora of new AIOT and lifestyle products for our fans, including various accessories ranging from in-car chargers, backpacks, luggage cases, to smart home gadgets,” said Sheth.

“In fact, along with our Realme X3 series (set for launch on June 25), we are launching our multi-function travel backpack-realme Adventurer Backpack for the very first time,” he added.

“This strategy will help us further enhance our smartphone and AIoT product portfolios,” said Sheth, adding that the company not only plans to increase local workforce strength to 10,000 in India by the end of this year but also expand distribution channels to tier IV and V towns, hiring more than 5,000 sales team members.

“Realme is the only smartphone brand that launched its first product Realme 1 in India, and then successfully expanded its footprint globally,” he added, reiterating once again that Realme is a more “Indian” brand than others.

Source: IANS