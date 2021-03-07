realme rolls out UI 2.0 based on Android 11 for narzo 20

New Delhi, March 7 : Smartphone brand realme has started rolling out the stable version of user-interface (UI) 2.0 based on Android 11 for the users of realme narzo 20.

realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity, the company said in a statement.

The update also reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices, it added.

The new update lets user create their own wallpaper by picking colours from their photos. Three Dark mode styles are available — Enhanced, medium, and gentle.

User can now drag text, images or files out of a floating window or from one app to the other in Split screen mode.

They can also now turn “App lock” on or off in Quick Settings.

The new update also allows users to share personal hotspot with others via a QR code.

The roll-out is being released in batches and will reach the user very soon, the company said.

realme narzo 20 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a punch-hole cut out for the 16MP front camera, resulting in a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent.

Under the hood, the smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G95, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

The device houses a 48MP quad-camera setup, with an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP black and white sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The device is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery, with support for 65W fast charging via USB Type-C port.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.