Realme spruces up narzo series with 3 smartphones in India

New Delhi, Sep 21 : Ramping up its popular narzo series keeping the youth in mind, smartphone brand Realme on Monday launched three new devices offering latest processors, fast charging and huge batteries in the India market.

The three devices in the series are narzo 20 Pro with a powerful 65W charging technology, narzo 20 with gaming hardware and a cheaper, entry-level narzo 20A.

“The narzo 20 series will cement realme’s positioning as a youthful brand, deepening our reach among millions of aspiring smartphone buyers,” said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India and Europe.

The 6.5-inch narzo 20 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor with, 48MP AI quad camera, 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display and 4500mAh battery.

Available in 6GB+64 GB and 8GB+128GB variants for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively, the device will be up for sale on September 25.

The narzo 20 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 6000mAh mega battery, a 48MP AI triple camera and a 18W quick charge technology.

Available in 4GB+64 GB and 4GB+128GB variants for Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499, the device will go on sale on September 28, the company informed.

The cheaper sibling narzo 20A houses a Snapdragon 665 processor, a massive 5000mAh battery, and a 12MP AI triple camera.

Available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants for Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499, respectively, the device can be purchased on September 30.

All three devices will be available on Realme.com, Flipkart.com and offline stores on their respective sale dates.

“To give a distinct identity and flavour to the narzo series, we have imbued the brand logo with a powerful, victorious design to create a strong resonance among users who seek a powerful and superior ownership experience,” Sheth said.

According to the company, the Narzo 20 Pro provides an unparalleled experience as it gets full charge in just 38 minutes.

“Even with heavy gaming activity, the battery can be charged up to 47 per cent in just 30 minutes,” Realme said.

The company also unveiled Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 for a personalised experience for its users.

Customers can select notification bar colours, shortcut buttons, settings for interface icons and other 23 interfaces with Realme UI 2.0.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.