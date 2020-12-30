Realme starts rolling out Android 11-based UI 2.0 for these phones

New Delhi: Smartphone manufacturer Realme on Wednesday announced that it has started rolling out early access of ‘UI 2.0’, the latest version of the companys own Operating System update for Narzo 20 Pro, Realme 6 Pro, 7 and X2 Pro.

Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. The early access program aims to invite fans to experience the Realme UI new features based on Android 11 for the first time.

“The update also reaffirms Realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. And continuing the trend Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro and Narzo 20 Pro devices are now fetching the December Realme UI 2.0 update,” the company said in a statement.

Realme UI 2.0 offers features like Dual Mode Music Share, customisable notification bar colours, and multiple dark modes. Users will have an option to pick their own colours for the main interface, shortcut button, notification bar, and 24 other interfaces using the Global Theme Colour function.

The Realme UI 2.0 early access is rolled out and the users have to go fill an application in the form of Google forms for requesting the update. The update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially.

