Realme to launch Smart TV 4K in India on May 31

New Delhi: Fast-growing smartphone and TV brand realme on Monday announced it will launch realme Smart TV 4K in India on May 31.

The realme Smart TV 4K will come in two sizes — 50-inch and 43-inch, featuring a spectacular viewing experience with Dolby Vision enabled 4K display and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

“From a disruptive brand to a tech trendsetter, realme is now working on a comprehensive ecosystem of Techlife products, including smartphones and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) products, to offer a life driven by technology to everyone in India,” the company said in a statement.

The fastest growing TV brand after its inception, realme in 2020 launched smart TV (43-inch and 32-inch) and realme smart TV SLED 4K in 55-inch size in 2020. The SLED display technology is co-developed by Realme and John Rooymans, chief scientist of SPD Technology (Spectral Power Distribution).

While most LED TVs including QLED use only a blue backlight which is then turned to white, SLED uses Red, Green and Blue (RGB) LED light for the initial stage, hence reducing the harmful effects of blue light and providing higher colour purity.

“The year 2021 marks a new phase of our growth with cutting-edge advanced innovation and technology in the smart TV segment,” the company said.