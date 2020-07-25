Realme to launch ‘V5’ smartphone in China on July 27

Posted By Minhaj Adnan Published: 25th July 2020 7:11 pm IST

Beijing: Realme has confirmed it will launch the V5 smartphone, made up of a brand new material, in China on July 27.

The phone was officially revealed by Realme CMO Xu Qi on Weibo, who posted a teaser giving a glimpse at the rear panel of the upcoming smartphone.

According to GizmoChina, the phone will be made up of a brand new material, featuring an AG glass back with matte-finish and a larger Realme branding.

It will pack a punch-hole display and feature an L-shaped quad camera on the back which is a first for the Chinese phone maker.

The smartphone also received TENNA certification recently. The listing revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming Realme V5 5G.

The device may come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole cutout from the front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the device may reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset.

The smartphone is expected to house a quad-camera setup on the back with 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP sensor line-up.

The smartphone will be running the Android 10 with its own Realme UI on top.

The phone is likely to come with a 4,900mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Source: IANS
Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close