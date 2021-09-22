realme unveils GT NEO 2 in China starting at 2,499 CNY

New Delhi: Global smartphone brand realme on Wednesday introduced its latest smartphone — realme GT NEO 2 — in China starting at 2,499 CNY.

The smartphone will be available in three storage variants — 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB — priced at 2,499 CNY, 2,699 CNY and 2,999 CNY, respectively.

The realme GT NEO 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G mobile platform. This chipset is famous for its balanced performance, providing powerful performance and a stable experience, the company said in a statement.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 120Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED Display and features a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a color contrast ratio of up to 5,000,000:1.

The company said that it is the first time that realme packs a 5000mAh massive battery in its realme GT lineup.

With a large capacity battery that supports 65W SuperDart charging, the realme GT NEO 2 provides full-day battery life for heavy users without any pressure, the company claimed.

According to GSMArena, the triple setup brings a 64MP primary wide camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro cam.

The GT Neo2 has realme UI 2.0 with Android 11 as a base, but it also brings GT Mode 2.0, effectively a high-performance software mode that boosts the hardware to provide the ultimate gaming experience, the report said.