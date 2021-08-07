realme Watch 2 Pro: Sturdy with strong battery under Rs 5k

New Delhi: With an aim to offer more advanced features, smartphone brand realme has launched the successor of Watch Pro for the Indian users.

Priced at Rs 4,999, realme Watch 2 Pro features a big display and powerful battery life. It is available in two colour variants — space grey and metallic silver.

We used the device for a week and here’s how it fared.

The overall design of Watch 2 Pro is beautiful with premium looks and there’s a single key attached to the body. The strap is well built, however, the slogan ‘Dare to Leap’ looks a little odd on the strap.

The smartwatch is comfortable to wear.

The Watch 2 Pro features a 1.75-inch large colour display touchscreen with a high resolution of 320X385 pixels that can display vibrant and lifelike images. The brightness of the watch is nice, even under direct sunlight. It consists of a peak brightness of 600 nits. You can also adjust the brightness level as per your need.

The watch supports over 100 watch faces, including the new live options. The live watch face looks good but it might take more battery.

The Watch 2 Pro also consists of a dual-satellite GPS, which provides the highest positioning accuracy of 2.5 meters and the fastest positioning time of up to 2 seconds.

In terms of fitness offerings, the Watch 2 Pro has a lot to boast. It consists of a real-time heart rate monitor and blood oxygen saturation level monitor.

However, we are not sure how accurate it was as there was little difference in measuring blood oxygen level when compared with its predecessor.

There are 90 sports modes including outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon) and indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, swimming pool, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine), which, we believe, is useful if you are fitness enthusiast, as it helps to track your progress.

The battery of the Watch 2 Pro is something that we really liked, just like its predecessor. It offers a 390mAh high-efficiency battery and the company says it can deliver 14 days of battery life. We believe it to be true after using the device.

You can also receive almost all app notifications and can be seamlessly paired with realme smartphones and supports the display of calls, SMS and third-party app messages.

The Watch 2 Pro is IP68 water-resistant and users won’t have to take the watch off to wash their hands, nor will they need to worry about sweating when exercising.

Conclusion: With powerful battery life, the realme Watch 2 Pro is stylish and sturdy too under Rs 5,000-band and offers a lot of health and fitness-related features. It will surely give a very strong completion to other smartwatches in the same price segment.

However, the brand needs to work a little more on strap of the watch.