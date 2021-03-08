realme Watch S: Affordable yet stylish

By Vivek Singh Chauhan

New Delhi, March 8 : The love for fitness and style is increasing among the millennials in the country. Keeping this in mind, popular smartphone brand realme has launched a set of smartwatches with a circular dial, a blood oxygen monitor and lot of other features for the Indian consumers.

The company has announced two new smartwatches — Watch S and S Pro — with a perfect mix of sport and style at Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively.

Both the smartwatches feature with a circular dial, a blood oxygen monitor, 100 watch faces and a bunch of sport modes.

We reviewed the realme Watch S for a few days and here’s how it fared.

In terms of design, the Watch S is a styling looking circular designed smartwatch with 1.3-inch screen with stopwatch knobs and a thick silicone band.

The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and it also supports auto-brightness. So, you will not have to suffer looking at your smartwatch under direct sunlight.

Instead of a square dial, realme Watch S features a circular dial, which offers a more traditional timepiece design.

It is chunky and may look a little odd on thinner wrists. But, the overall design and look of the smartwatch is outstanding if you compare it with its rivals in the same affordable price bracket.

One thing that may interest you is that it comes with slim bezels and an aluminium case, and that makes the device look more attractive.

The watch is light and comfortable as it features a 47mm case, which is 12mm thick and weighs 48g. It also comes with a 22mm silicone strap that can easily be interchanged depending on the user’s preference.

In terms of battery, the smartphone simply excelled as I did not charged the device since it arrived. Even after 2-3 weeks, we did not need to charge it as it still had over 50 per cent battery left (on daily usage for over 10 hours).

The smartwatch has ‘power saving mode’ to shut off features and display only time.

realme Watch S comes equipped with a 390mAh battery. If you’re particularly lax with charging your devices, this device may be a good option.

The smartwatch is equipped with 16 sports modes including Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football and more.

You may be little disappointed that this smartwatch doesn’t have a in-built GPS for those outdoors walks, but it can be connected with the Link app to track when you’re walking and how far you’ve gone.

The meditation app is quite interesting as it helps user with breathing exercises.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with Realme Link app. It can be paired to your phone using the realme Link app.

Conclusion: At this price point, realme Watch S is simply amazing with superb battery, big and stylish display and a lot of health features.

