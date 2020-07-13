Realme X3: Reliable buddy for gamers, camera lovers

New Delhi: Handset maker Realme has created a decent space in the Indian smartphone market. Now, the company has launched its ‘Make in India’ mid-premium ‘X3’ smartphone which is power-packed with premium features.

Key Specs

Display 6.60-inch (1080×2400)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

Front Camera 16MP + 8MP

Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP

RAM 6GB

Storage 128GB

Battery Capacity 4200mAh

OS Android 10

After the success of Realme X2 in India, the company has introduced two new X Series smartphones — X3 and X3 SuperZoom.

With an attractive design, Realme X3 comes with 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 64MP quad-camera, 4200mAh battery and the company’s own user interface (UI) based on Android 10 software.

Realme X3 that comes with a 2X telephoto lens promising up to 20X hybrid zoom is available in two memory variants (8GB+128GB) priced at Rs 25,999 as well as (6GB +128GB) from Rs 24,999.

The device is available in two colours – Glacier Blue and Arctic White.

We reviewed the 8GB+128GB variant. Let’s see how it fared.

The X-factor in the new Realme X3 is in its cameras, display and design.

If you love taking photos or are into early-stage photography, this device has the potential to meet your standards with the AI quad camera and dual in-display selfie shooter.

On the back of the device, with quad-camera setup at the top left corner along with LED flash, the X3 features an advanced 64MP main camera, 12MP telephoto lens, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens and 2MP Macro lens that allows to take close-up shots.

The camera produced detailed and sharpened images in the daylight conditions. Even in low light, the smartphone did manage to take some really good photos with subjects being sharp.

The photos captured in the artificial lights were good. Night Mode was surprisingly effective and helped balance the brightness.

The in-built features such as Portrait Mode, Time-lapse Photography, HDR, Ultra Wide, Ultra Macro, Face Recognition, AI Beauty, Super Nightscape, and Portrait Mode add extra points to the camera.

Those who love vlogging, this smartphone can be really helpful as it creates clear and shake-free videos.

The device houses the power button with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right side and the volume rockers on the left.

At the bottom, the smartphone has a dedicated space for SIM-tray, Type-C USB charging port and Dolby Atmos speaker, which gives perfect sound quality.

The Realme X3 comes with a 6.60-inch touchscreen smooth display that has a 1080×2400 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

The face unlock feature worked fast as well.

On the front, the device comes with 120Hz dual punch-hole display with 16MP wide-angle main camera and 8MP super wide-angle camera setup for selfies.

The dual-camera setup on the front made it possible for the users to take sharp and clear selfies even in low and artificial conditions.

Powered by 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, the device comes with Realme own UI, and runs Android 10 operating system (OS).

The device houses a 4200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge, which stayed for over a day on a single charge. However, it drained too fast on heavy usage.

The Realme X3 worked smoothly during daily usage, apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram worked well.

Basic tasks like playing games, watching videos, switching between apps, using multiple social media applications were smooth.

While playing games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty, the phone ran without glitch or slowdown. PUBG can be played smoothly with extreme and HDR settings.

Conclusion: This high-powered, mid-premium smartphone is a good choice in the mid-premium segment for both gaming and its camera features.

Realme X3 Full Specifications

General

Brand Realme Model X3 Release date 25th June 2020 Launched in India Yes Form factor Touchscreen Dimensions (mm) 163.80 x 75.80 x 8.90 Weight (g) 202.00 Battery capacity (mAh) 4200 Removable battery No Fast charging Proprietary Colours Arctic White, Glacier Blue

Display

Screen size (inches) 6.60 Touchscreen Yes Resolution 1080×2400 pixels Protection type Gorilla Glass Aspect ratio 20:9

Hardware

Processor octa-core Processor make Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ RAM 6GB Internal storage 128GB Expandable storage No

Camera

Rear camera 64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.3) + 12-megapixel (f/2.5) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) Rear autofocus Yes Rear flash Yes Front camera 16-megapixel (f/2.0) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Skin Realme UI

Connectivity

Wi-Fi Yes Wi-Fi standards supported 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac GPS Yes Bluetooth Yes, v 5.00 USB Type-C Yes Number of SIMs 2 SIM 1 SIM Type Nano-SIM GSM/CDMA GSM 3G Yes 4G/ LTE Yes Supports 4G in India (Band 40) Yes SIM 2 SIM Type Nano-SIM GSM/CDMA GSM 3G Yes 4G/ LTE Yes Supports 4G in India (Band 40) Yes

Sensors

Face unlock Yes Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass/ Magnetometer Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Ambient light sensor Yes Gyroscope Yes