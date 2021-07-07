realme’s tech lifestyle brand DIZO gears up for 1st sale in India

New Delhi: DIZO, the first brand under the realme TechLife ecosystem, on Wednesday said it was geared up for its first-ever sale in India on Flipkart that will have DIZO Wireless neckband earphones up for grabs.

Priced at Rs 1,499, the neckband earphones were to be sold at a special price of just Rs 1,299 during the first sale on Flipkart on Wednesday.

The neckband features trendy colours, memory metal, magnetic instant connection, 11.2mm Large Driver with Bass Boost+ Algorithm, 17 Hours of non-stop battery life, game mode with 88ms super low latency, environmental noise cancellation and more, the company said in a statement.

The device is supported by realme Link App and the users can adjust sound effects, customise touch functions, upgrade firmware and turn on game mode and bass boost+ feature.

The DIZO Wireless is IPX4 Water Resistant, making it suitable for Indian weather conditions.

In terms of quality assurance, DIZO and realme said that have run several tests on the DIZO Wireless in their labs.

Being the first realme TechLife ecosystem brand, DIZO has the parent company’s support in three key aspects – industrial design, supply chain and AIoT experience.

DIZO will focus on entering smart entertainment, smart home, smart care and accessories for its consumers.