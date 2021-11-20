Realtor booked for sodomy, sexual assault of personal gym trainer

Hyderabad: A personal gym trainer, bodyguard and driver has accused his employer of sexual assault. The accused S. Sreedhar Rao, is the managing director of the Sandhya Convention. The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted at Rao’s residence in Jubilee Hills in the month of October.

According to a report from Telangana Today, the victim said that he was first asked to give a massage, during which Rao allegedly made unwanted sexual advances towards the plaintiff. The victim then was reportedly intimidated into stripping his clothes off and was sexually assaulted, the police said.

After the onslaught, the accused snatched away the victim’s mobile phone. Muthu Yadav, inspector of the Sanathnagar police station told Telangana Today said that a case was booked under sections 377, 341, 323, 506 of the Indian penal code (IPC) for unnatural sex, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt after the complaint was lodged and investigation is underway.

“We need to collect evidence to proceed legally. Required action will be taken once that is done,” he added. Sreedhar Rao was already under arrest in a cheating case on Wednesday by the Raidurgam police and was granted bail by the Telangana High Court on Friday.