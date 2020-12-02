Rebel Wilson flaunts her weight loss in snowy picture

NehaPublished: 2nd December 2020 2:31 pm IST

Washington: Two days after revealing that she has hit her weight goal early, American actor Rebel Wilson on Tuesday (local time) celebrated her weight loss progress with a new picture of herself.

The ‘Pitch Perfect,’ actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself posing on the top of a snow-capped mountain holding a pair of vintage skis and poles.

The 40-year-old actor is dressed perfectly for the wintery weather donning brown coloured pants, grey coloured coat over a white T-shirt and high boots to complete the look.

“Over the hill? Nah, I’m on top of it and the outlook is awesome (Rebel 4.0),” she wrote in the caption.

READ:  Bengaluru-based-Rohan Gurbaxani bags Hollywood roles

The ‘Isn’t It Romantic,’ actor had on Saturday revealed that she had hit her goal weight for the year 2020 earlier.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

NehaPublished: 2nd December 2020 2:31 pm IST
Back to top button