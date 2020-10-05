Rebel Wilson reveals her weight loss secret

Los Angeles, Oct 5 : Actress Rebel Wilson is the latest celebrity to astound everyone with her body transformation. She is just three kilos away from reaching her goal weight.

“I got up super early 3 times (6am) and went on a hike… even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’) but I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight,” Rebel shared.

In January, Wilson declared the year of 2020 as the “Year of Health” for her, and since then she has been actively following a healthy routine, reports cnn.com.

Wilson is best known for her roles in movies “Bridesmaids” and “Jojo Rabbit”.

Source: IANS

