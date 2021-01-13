Rebel Wilson: Wasn’t loving myself the right way

Los Angeles, Jan 14 : Actress Rebel Wilson says she feels sad that she did not love herself the right way, which led to her putting on weight. Wilson, incidentally, lost over 10 kilos of weight over the past year.

“I wasn’t loving myself in the way that I should from 20 to 40 — that’s 20 years. I feel so sad that I did that to myself, just not loving yourself in the right way,” she said.

Wilson began to gain weight in her late teens, putting on 25 kilos when she went to college, courtesy “comfort and emotional eating”, an unhealthy diet, and polycycstic ovary syndrome (PCOS), reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I’d eat with any emotion. If I was stressed or had exams coming up. But then I’d also eat if I was really happy, like I went out on an awesome night and had a great time. Other people would just go home and go to bed but I’ll be like, ‘What am I going to do? I’ll just eat these chips and then go to bed’,” she said.

The actress is cautious of celebrating her now-slender frame because she doesn’t want to send a wrong message.

“It’s hard because I was so self-confident and don’t want to project a message to people that girls can’t be happy with themselves at bigger, plus sizes, because I was living the life,” she told Ant Middleton on “Straight Talking”.

The “Pitch Perfect” actress says she has faced flak over weight loss.

“People go, ‘You’re not the same, you’re not funny anymore’, and I’m like, ‘Screw you guys’,” she said.

Wilson said her success has “pigeon-holed” as a plus-sized actress and added that producers just want her to “play Fat Amy in multiple movies and call the character something a bit different”.

