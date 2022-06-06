Recall precautions: Telangana Guv amid rising COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan emphasized the importance of “recalling preventive practices and restarting masking” in public after a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, on Sunday.

“Recall Precautions Practice & Restart #masking outside #Handhygiene #crowdcontrol #vaccinationdrive for all eligible. #test #track #isolate #treat (sic),” the Governor tweeted.

She emphasised the necessity of sanitising hands and the need to reduce crowding in public areas as scientists forecast the potential of a fourth wave. There is no need to be concerned. There is a system in place to look after each and every resident. “If symptoms appear, report them as soon as possible,” she advised.

Meanwhile, the number of the COVID-19 instances has decreased slightly, with the state recording 63 positive cases on Sunday compared to 64 on Saturday.

In a review meeting held here, Health Minister Harish Rao had said that two new variants of COVID-19, Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, are a growing concern in the state, on Sunday.