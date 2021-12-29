Recce intended to kill Vangaveeti Radha: Naidu

Hyderabad: TDP Supremo and Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday urged the DGP of Andhra Pradesh to ensure a transparent investigation into the latest recce held by miscreants on former MLA and TDP leader Vangaveeti Radha in Vijayawada.

Naidu wrote a letter to the DGP from Amaravati, saying that stringent action should be taken against the culprits as they held the recce with an intention to kill Vangaveeti Radha. “The latest incident indicated the life threat to Radha. It is appalling that the law and order situation was deteriorating under the YSRCP Goonda Raj in Andhra Pradesh,” he remarked.

The TDP chief said that attacks were continuing on the fundamental rights of all sections of people ever since the YSRCP installed a ‘Jungle Raj’ in 2019. “The latest target in the series of threats to life seemed to be Vangaveeti Radha, who is a TDP leader from Vijayawada city,” he added.

Naidu said that as stated by Radha, a group of people have been observing his movements and following him everywhere to conduct recce and to attack him. “Such illegal acts carried out during broad daylight became the hallmark of the reign of the jungle and goonda raj in Andhra Pradesh in the past two and half years,” he said.

The TDP chief said it was pertinent to conduct the inquiry in a transparent manner and ensure that the culprits would be punished. “Such incidents are time and again repeated as no serious action has been taken in the earlier unlawful and violent incidents. The Government will be held responsible in the event of any harm or attack against Radha,” he warned.